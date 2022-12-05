Left Menu

China reports 30,014 new COVID cases for Dec 4 vs 31,824 a day earlier

China reported 30,014 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 4, of which 4,318 were symptomatic and 25,696 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. There were no deaths, compared with two the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 4, mainland China had confirmed 340,483 cases with symptoms.

China reported 30,014 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 4, of which 4,318 were symptomatic and 25,696 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 31,824 new cases a day earlier – 4,213 symptomatic and 27,611 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 29,724 new local cases, of which 4,247 were symptomatic and 25,477 were asymptomatic, down from 31,601 a day earlier. There were no deaths, compared with two the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec. 4, mainland China had confirmed 340,483 cases with symptoms.

