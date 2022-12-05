China reports 30,014 new COVID cases for Dec 4 vs 31,824 a day earlier

China reported 30,014 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 4, of which 4,318 were symptomatic and 25,696 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That figures compares with the previous day's 31,824 new cases, of which 4,213 were symptomatic and 27,611 were asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported 29,724 new local cases, of which 4,247 were symptomatic and 25,477 were asymptomatic, down from 31,601 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, versus two the previous day, leaving the tally at 5,235. By Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 340,483 cases with symptoms.

Overall cases are dropping as numerous cities scale back lockdowns, testing norms and quarantine rules. Beijing, the capital, reported 1,021 symptomatic and 2,731 asymptomatic cases, up from the prior day's figures of 708 symptomatic and 2,486 asymptomatic cases, local government data showed.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 41 symptomatic cases and 524 asymptomatic cases, compared with 36 symptomatic cases and 450 asymptomatic cases a day before, health officials said. The southern city of Guangzhou, with a population of nearly 19 million people, reported 753 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 3,663 asymptomatic cases, compared with 810 symptomatic and 3,771 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities said.

Southwestern Chongqing reported 247 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 4,575 asymptomatic cases, compared with 260 symptomatic and 5,112 asymptomatic cases the previous day, authorities said.

