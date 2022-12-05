Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-China may announce 10 new COVID measures on Wednesday - sources

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  China

China may announce 10 new COVID-19 management measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, supplementing the 20 measures unveiled in November that set off a wave of COVID-easing steps across the nation.

China may eventually downgrade its management of COVID-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the sources said on Monday. The National Health Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters fax seeking comment.

