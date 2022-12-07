Left Menu

Shanghai Disneyland theme park to reopen on Thursday

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:45 IST
Shanghai Disneyland theme park to reopen on Thursday
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to visitors on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.

The statement was made after China announced further easing of its COVID-19 control measures.

The theme part was closed on Nov. 29 to comply with COVID prevention measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

