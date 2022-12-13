Hong Kong scraps COVID test requirement to visit mainland China, Macau
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-12-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 13:01 IST
Hong Kong Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau said on Tuesday that the city was scrapping the requirement for a PCR COVID-19 test at immigration before visiting the Chinese mainland and gambling hub Macau.
Lo also said local infected people isolating at home would no longer be required to wear an electronic tag.
