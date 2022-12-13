Mumbai logs 10 COVID-19 cases, no new death; active tally at 69

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, raising their overall count to 11,55,020, while no fresh fatality linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,744.

On Monday, Mumbai had logged six COVID-19 infections, but no new death related to the disease.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,35,207 after eight more patients recuperated from the illness, leaving the city with 69 active COVID-19 cases, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

As many as 1,963 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted in the metropolis so far to 1,85,92,799, said the bulletin.

The case doubling rate has increased to 1,51,610 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 6 and December 12 stood at 0.0004 per cent, said the bulletin.

