"Small number" of UK pensions worse off after LDI crisis-regulator
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A "small number" of UK defined benefit pensions schemes will have seen their funding levels worsen following a recent gilt market crisis triggered by liability-driven investments (LDI), the chief executive of The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday.
"The majority of schemes are in a better place", Charles Counsell told a parliamentary pensions committee.
