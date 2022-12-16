A Guide to Choosing the Best Psychedelic Therapy Center

Psychedelic-assisted therapy uses certain psychedelic compounds like cannabis, ketamine, ibogaine, or mad honey. These compounds are administered by therapists or medical practitioners, who are always present throughout the patient's journey. Today, there has been an increase in medical practitioners, research facilities, and universities researching how psychedelic-assisted therapy can help people struggling with mental illnesses like addiction, depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

Typically, psychedelic-assisted therapy utilizes a low to a high dose of a psychedelic compound to create a transcendent experience, improving a patient's mental health, particularly for conditions resistant to conventional treatment methods. While there are possible side effects, patients are always under close medical supervision throughout the therapy session. Interestingly, some patients find that psychedelic therapy sessions are better than conventionally prescribed anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications with potential side effects like insomnia, fatigue, sexual dysfunction, constipation, weight gain, and suicide.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy can be single or several sessions spread over a few months. However, the number of sessions required depends on the patient's needs. And the therapy sessions are combined with integration sessions before and after the psychedelic experience.

When searching for a psychedelic therapy center, you will realize there are many options—but it's important to make sure you choose the right center. The following are important things and questions to ask before choosing a psychedelic treatment center.

Safety

Psychedelics are very powerful drugs, requiring close medical supervision and responsible use. Thus, it's important to make sure that you choose a psychedelic treatment center with the right measures to keep you safe.

Here are a few questions to ask before making your decision:

Does the treatment center have qualified physicians? Any psychedelic compound is safest when administered in an approved therapeutic center and under the close supervision of qualified professionals.

What does the center do to make sure that psychedelic treatment is right for you? Now, depending on the treatment you choose, this might involve everything from taking your vitals to medical history and even performing an ECG to ensure that your treatment is as safe as possible.

Does the center provide a safe environment for psychedelic therapy? The environment of a treatment center is essential for anyone who wants a positive experience. A good psychedelic treatment center should offer patients the right environment—that is, a warm and dimly-lit environment and ambient music.

Does the facility provide IV infusions? In case of a bad trip, which is very rare, you can stop the trip within minutes by alerting your doctor, who is supposed to stop the IV drip. This should happen in a manner that does not compromise your safety.

The legality of the Center

Most countries have prohibited the use of psychedelics because of the danger they pose and the possibility of abuse. However, some have decriminalized the consumption of these products in private places. Thus, it's important to ensure that the psychedelic therapy center you choose isn't operating illegally.

This is very important, as you will be guaranteed to receive quality and professional care from experienced professionals. Also, it's important to note that any psychedelic therapy center operating illegally might lack any emergency procedures to help patients in case of a medical emergency during treatment.

Access

Does the therapy center accept your insurance? For psychedelic therapy, the answer will probably be no since most of the psychedelic compounds are not approved for medical use. However, there's one exception—ketamine, which has been legalized for medical use in the U.S. Recently, the FDA approved Spravato, a ketamine-based nasal spray, to be used in conjunction with other oral antidepressants to treat certain conditions in adults. These conditions include depressive disorders with acute suicidal behavior or ideation or treatment-resistant depression. Thus, Spravato-certified treatment centers might accept your insurance if you have been diagnosed with any of these conditions.

Check Whether the Center Provides Aftercare Programs

Having a clear plan after your ibogaine treatment for addiction is very important. This can have profound effects on the results of your therapy. Therefore, you must have a good plan to help you deal with the issues you are struggling with if you want your psychedelic therapy to have long-lasting results.

With that said, you need to make sure that you choose a treatment center that can help you create and implement an after-therapy plan and one that offers post-therapy counseling. Besides, it's important to look for support groups, as these can help you make the positive connections you need as you embark on your new life.

Your Intuition

Lastly, it's important to ask yourself how the therapy center makes you feel—and in this case, you will have to trust your gut. Choosing the right psychedelic therapy center is like choosing a life partner. Also, you must note that undergoing psychedelic therapy isn't a one-person journey—you will go through the journey together with your therapist. Thus, you will easily know once you find a psychedelic therapy center that you are comfortable with.

