Former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria joins Medanta Hospital

Former AIIMS-Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria has been appointed as chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He has also been appointed as the director, medical education, at the medical facility, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

''Dr Guleria is well recognised for his pioneering work in the field of lung cancer, asthma, COPD, respiratory muscle functions and sleep disorders. He has over 400 publications in reputed international and Indian journals, and 49 chapters in various prominent books,'' it said. ''He was instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2011,'' the hospital said.

Prior to joining Medanta Hospital, he served as the director of AIIMS, Delhi where he served as faculty for over three decades, the statement added.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and Dr B C Roy Award, Dr Guleria is renowned for his vast experience and exceptional contribution in India’s COVID-19 response effort. He is also associated with the World Health Organization as a member of its Scientific Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation and influenza vaccination, and is part of editorial boards of several medical journals such as the JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association (India), Indian Journal of Chest Diseases, Lung India and Chest India, the statement said.

A keen academician and researcher, Dr Guleria did his MBBS from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and MD (general medicine) and DM (pulmonary medicine) from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. ''The appointment of a senior doctor like Dr Randeep Guleria reflects our commitment to always delivering the highest standard of clinical care by expanding our team of highly accomplished and respected clinical faculty,'' said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta. ''Committed to strengthening our clinical and academic capabilities, we welcome Dr Guleria to the Medanta family,” said Trehan, as per the statement.

