CDSCO approved recombinant nasal Covid vaccine on September 5: Govt in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:13 IST
MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the recombinant nasal COVID-19 vaccine on September 5 this year for those aged 18 years and above, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Pawar said the vaccine is to be given in two doses of 0.5 ml each in a gap of 28 days. It is to be administered intranasally.

Under the Vaccine Maitri Programme, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccine to more than 90 countries in the form of grant, commercial export or through the global vaccine alliance COVAX, Pawar said.

