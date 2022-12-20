CDSCO approved recombinant nasal Covid vaccine on September 5: Govt in Rajya Sabha
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the recombinant nasal COVID-19 vaccine on September 5 this year for those aged 18 years and above, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
In a written reply, Pawar said the vaccine is to be given in two doses of 0.5 ml each in a gap of 28 days. It is to be administered intranasally.
Under the Vaccine Maitri Programme, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccine to more than 90 countries in the form of grant, commercial export or through the global vaccine alliance COVAX, Pawar said.
