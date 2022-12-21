Germany sends first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:27 IST
Germany has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.
"I can confirm a shipment of the BioNtech vaccine is on its way to China," the person told journalists in Berlin.
