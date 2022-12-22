Left Menu

Top EU Court rules against Spain for air pollution in Madrid and Barcelona

The EU's executive Commision had asked the bloc's top court in 2019 to take action against Spain over its poor air quality in its two biggest cities, arguing it was failing to protect citizens against pollution. The Commission has not said what penalties it might seek to impose, if any, but under the EU's infringement procedure these can include either a daily payment or a lump sum.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 18:20 IST
Top EU Court rules against Spain for air pollution in Madrid and Barcelona

Spain allowed nitrogen dioxide (NO2) air pollution levels to systematically exceed EU limits in Madrid and Barcelona between 2010 and 2018, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday, potentially paving the way for Brussels to seek penalties. The EU's executive Commision had asked the bloc's top court in 2019 to take action against Spain over its poor air quality in its two biggest cities, arguing it was failing to protect citizens against pollution.

The Commission has not said what penalties it might seek to impose, if any, but under the EU's infringement procedure these can include either a daily payment or a lump sum. The court found that harmful rates of NO2 in the air had exceeded the limits in areas with a combined population of 7.3 million people, including the two big cities and an industrial area near Barcelona: Valles-Baix Llobregat.

"Spain has failed to ensure that the air quality plans provide for appropriate measures to ensure that the period during which the limit values for NO2 are exceeded is as short as possible, by failing to adopt, since 11 June 2010, appropriate measures to ensure compliance with those limit values," the ruling said. It said it would now be up to the Commission to take any potential action.

Janet Sanz, the head of Barcelona's environment department, said the city was focused on improving public transport, the use of bicycles and other measures to fight pollution, and central and regional administrations should do their part. "We've been on track for three years, but we will not stop here," she told reporters.

In Madrid, where a low-emission scheme in a restricted central area has been at the heart of political warfare for years, the conservative mayor accuses his left-wing predecessor's administration of failing to address air pollution. The opposition blames the mayor for rolling-back some anti-pollution measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022