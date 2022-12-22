Ayush Institutes join coveted league of NABH and NABL accredited institutions

Amid the rising global demand for Ayush, the institutes and hospitals in the area of Indian Systems of Medicine continue to upgrade medical infrastructure and facilities at a rapid pace. Two of the premiere institutes under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) of the Ministry of Ayush namely, Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), New Delhi, and Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Jhansi, have been accredited with NABH and NABL accreditations, respectively.

It is noteworthy that NABH is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programs for healthcare organizations. The accreditation focus on patient safety and quality of healthcare based upon national/international standards.

On this achievement Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush congratulated the officers and staffs of both the institutes for their dedication and consistent efforts. Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, representative of both the institutes were present in the formal gathering at Ayush Bhawan, New Delhi.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute, New Delhi, was established in the year 1979 under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, and is dedicated to Clinical Research in Ayurveda and extends health care services through special OPDs in Ayurveda as General OPD, Preventive Cardiology & Lifestyle Changes, ENT OPD, Geriatric OPD, Balroga, Sandhiroga, Clinical Psychology, and Marma OPD. With such critical healthcare services on offer, the NABH accreditation will affect thousands of patients visiting the institute for a wide range of healthcare purposes.

NABL accreditation to CCRAS-CARI, Jhansi (U.P.)

Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Jhansi (U.P.) is one of the premium institutes of CCRAS, Ministry of Ayush, with state-of-the-art Quality Control Laboratories (Chemistry, Microbiology, Pharmacognosy), Ayurvedic Pharmacy, Central Herbarium and Museum, and National Raw Drugs Repository (NRDR).

Apart from these two CCRAS institutes, National Ayurveda Research Institute for Panchakarma (NARIP), Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, Kerala has also got NABL M(EL)T accreditation for its clinical laboratory services. NARIP, Kerala is one of the premier research Institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Ministry of Ayush.

(With Inputs from PIB)