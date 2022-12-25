Left Menu

China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figures

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 07:28 IST
China's National Health Commission, which for the past three years or so has published daily COVID-19 case figures for the country, said it will no longer release such data from Sunday.

"Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the NHC said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

