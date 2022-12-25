Mumbai reports nine new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 50

Mumbai on Sunday recorded nine new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the city's infection count to 11,55,093, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

There are now 50 active cases in the metropolis. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, while the recovery figure grew to 11,35,297 after three patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The average case doubling rate stood at 1,21,294 days, while the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the civic body said in a release. A total of 2,186 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test number of the city to 1,86,19,673. The city's case growth rate between December 18 and 24 was 0.0005 per cent, the bulletin said.

