Soccer-Former Uruguay midfielder O'Neill dies at 49

Former Uruguay midfielder Fabian O'Neill, who played for Cagliari and Nacional at the club level, died on Sunday at the age of 49, Uruguay's soccer federation said.

ESPN reported that O'Neill had been admitted to hospital on Saturday in a coma with bleeding due to chronic liver disease.

The midfielder made 19 appearances for Uruguay and was part of the squad at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, although he did not play.

