Maha records 26 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 165

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 20:00 IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 26 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,552, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,415 and the count of recoveries reached 79,87,972 after 15 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

With 9,681 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 8,58,76,790, the official said.

As per the health department's report, Pune logged the highest eight cases, followed by seven cases in Mumbai circle, four each from Nashik and Latur, and one each from Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur circles. Maharashtra now has 165 active cases, of which Pune accounts for the highest 54 cases, followed by 44 in Mumbai and 11 in Thane district, it said.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is at 98.17 per cent and fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, the report said. According to the health department, 44,666 passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports, and at least 703 underwent RT-PCR test and two tested positive for the infection.

The samples of the infected passengers were sent for genome sequencing, it said.

In light of the rise in infections in China, South Korea, Brazil and USA, the screening of international passengers at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports was started from December 24.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8136552; fresh cases 26; death toll 1,48,415; recoveries 79,87,972; active cases 165; total tests: 8,58,76,790.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

