Mumbai measles tally rises by 5 to touch 536

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:11 IST
Mumbai measles tally rises by 5 to touch 536
Mumbai on Thursday reported five cases of measles, which took the tally of the infection here to 536, a civic official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at nine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The metropolis also has six suspected cases, in which the cause of death has not been confirmed as measles, he said.

A BMC release said 24 children have been admitted and 20 were discharged during the day.

Only 99 of the 337 hospital beds earmarked for measles treatment are currently occupied, it said.

Of the 2,60,739 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group in 78 health posts, 90,940 have been given additional doses of measles-rubella.

Of the 5,293 children in 6-month to 9-month age group in 21 health posts where the cases in the sub 9-month segment is more than 10 per cent of total lab confirmed cases, 2,195 children have been given 'zero dose' of MR vaccine, the release said.

Mobile teams have been formed from December 24 to cover children at construction sites and other such spots, it informed.

The measles tally in Maharashtra, as on December 28, is 1,238 and the death toll stands at 24, a state health department report said.

