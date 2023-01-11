Maharashtra records 21 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 145

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 21 fresh coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said. With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,36,865, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,418, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 24 cases and zero fatality.

The bulletin said 22 patients recovered from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,302 and leaving the state with 145 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent.

The health department said since December 24, when authorities started screening passengers in the wake of a fresh spurt in coronavirus cases in some countries, 3,19,383 international travellers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

Of these, RT-PCR tests were conducted on 7,324 passengers and 18 samples sent for genome sequencing to detect any new variant, it said.

''All positive samples were referred for WGS (whole genome sequencing),'' said the bulletin.

Genome sequencing is a laboratory test that can map out the whole genetic makeup of a virus from a patient's swab sample.

It said 14,024 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,60,56,022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)