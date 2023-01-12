Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart early February
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he could meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad early in February, rejecting reports that the two could meet next week.
"We have said before that there were some propositions for a date for next week but that they did not suit us ... It could be at the beginning of February, we are working on a date," Cavusoglu said, speaking on a live broadcast.
