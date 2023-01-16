Blueprint to beef up jail security in works, says Punjab CM

The Punjab government is preparing a comprehensive blueprint to beef up jail security along scientific lines, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

Mann, who inspected the district jail here, said the state government had already installed high-powered jammers, metal detectors and other equipment. It is also providing vehicles to upgrade the security system, according to an official statement.

However, strenuous efforts are afoot to ensure a foolproof security system, he added. More CCTV cameras will be installed in jails to further beef up security following requests by prison authorities.

Underlining the need to strictly check the supply of drugs and mobiles in prisons, Mann directed officials to take every step to check the practice. No compromise can be made with jail security, he said. Mann also called on jail inmates to shun their past and join the mainstream.

The chief minister, while expressing concern over reports of lack of health facilities for inmates, assured that the state government was committed to overcoming this problem. Soon, medical staff will be permanently stationed in jails to treat inmates in cases of emergency, he said. The Punjab government has also sought reports from all jails about inmates who do not have the financial means to deposit bonds. Mann also said new videoconference rooms were being set up in jails for virtual hearings so that court proceedings could be put on fast track.

