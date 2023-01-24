No new COVID-19 case in Mumbai for first time since pandemic began in March 2020

No new COVID-19 case was recorded in Mumbai in a day on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, said the local civic body.

Also, no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases and the death toll in the country's financial capital remained unchanged at 11,55,240 and 19,747, respectively.

On March 11, 2020, the first two coronavirus patients in Mumbai were detected. It means after two years, 10 months, and 14 days the city has logged zero COVID-19 case.

On Monday, the metropolis had recorded four coronavirus cases and zero fatality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)