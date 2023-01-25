UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn
Britain's vaccine advisers on Wednesday said plans should be made to offer a COVID-19 booster vaccination dose to those at higher risk of severe disease this autumn.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also called for an extra booster vaccine dose in the spring for a smaller group of people, such as older and immunosuppressed people.
