Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 00:31 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader's official visit to Brasilia on Monday.
The contribution will include 21 million euros to fight deforestation and 10 million euros to boost the Brazilian "bioeconomy," ambassador Kenneth Nobrega told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brasilia
- Kenneth Nobrega
- Amazon Fund
- European
- Olaf Scholz
- German
- Brazilian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares inch up on pharma boost, set to post second weekly gain
TIMELINE-Growing tensions between Asian palm oil producers and the European Union
Central European inflation not as high as expected at end of 2022
EXPLAINER-Why Malaysia is considering a ban on palm oil exports to the European Union
European stocks head for second weekly gain