SPARSH: Def Min urges pensioners to complete annual identification by Feb 20

Defence pensioners drawing pension through web-based system -- SPARSH -- are requested to complete annual identification by February 20, officials said on Thursday.

SPARSH is a web-based system for processing pension claims and crediting the pension directly into bank accounts of defence pensioners without any external intermediary. ''All the defence pensioners drawing pension through System for Pension Administration (Raksha) or SPARSH are requested to complete Annual Identification by 20th February, 2023,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

The completion of the annual identification and life certification is a statutory requirement for the continued and timely credit of the monthly pension, it said.

''It may be recalled that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had earlier approved the extension of pension payment for three months for banks' pensioners, who migrated to SPARSH and whose identification was due in November 2022,'' the ministry said.

It said 3,19,366 defence pensioners drawing pension through SPARSH have not yet completed their annual identification, as per the information currently available with the Defence Accounts Department, adding, that it is imperative that such pensioners complete the process before the deadline.

