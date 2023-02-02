Left Menu

SPARSH: Def Min urges pensioners to complete annual identification by Feb 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:45 IST
SPARSH: Def Min urges pensioners to complete annual identification by Feb 20
  • Country:
  • India

Defence pensioners drawing pension through web-based system -- SPARSH -- are requested to complete annual identification by February 20, officials said on Thursday.

SPARSH is a web-based system for processing pension claims and crediting the pension directly into bank accounts of defence pensioners without any external intermediary. ''All the defence pensioners drawing pension through System for Pension Administration (Raksha) or SPARSH are requested to complete Annual Identification by 20th February, 2023,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

The completion of the annual identification and life certification is a statutory requirement for the continued and timely credit of the monthly pension, it said.

''It may be recalled that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had earlier approved the extension of pension payment for three months for banks' pensioners, who migrated to SPARSH and whose identification was due in November 2022,'' the ministry said.

It said 3,19,366 defence pensioners drawing pension through SPARSH have not yet completed their annual identification, as per the information currently available with the Defence Accounts Department, adding, that it is imperative that such pensioners complete the process before the deadline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023