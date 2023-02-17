ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim is a popular formula for oral health and dental hygiene that is formulated with a blend of 3.5 billion probiotics and special nutrients that work to support and improve the mouth microbiome. ProDentim aims to improve oral health and prevent tooth decay and gum diseases. The supplement comes in a chewable tablet form which is easy to consume. ProDentim works by counteracting the negative effects of dental products such as toothpaste and mouthwash.

ProDentim Reviews 2023 Updated

ProDentim is a trustworthy probiotic that helps to naturally strengthen your gums and teeth. Since its creation, the supplement has skyrocketed in popularity among people who frequently experience tooth issues. But is the buzz surrounding ProDentim probiotic candy really justified?

ProDentim works to maintain ideal digestive health because it contains helpful bacteria, according to ProDentim reviews. ProDentim has unmatched probiotic qualities and doesn't have any harmful side effects while providing the stated health advantages. ProDentim's probiotic combination was developed by a medical advisory group made up of numerous dentists and scientists.

ProDentim has emerged as the best option for your oral health because it is supported by reputable medical experts. Additionally, some of its probiotic qualities help to improve your digestive health. Let's continue reading to learn more about ProDentim reviews, its advantages, side effects, cost, and the way it functions in comparison to other medications on the market.

What is ProDentim?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement formulated by Dr. Drew Sutton, that works to balance the good and bad bacteria in the mouth and helps support and maintain healthy gums and teeth. It comes in the form of chewable tablets and each tablet contains over 3.5 billion probiotic strains and nutrients that help to enhance microflora diversity in the mouth.

According to the official website, ProDentim supports healthy gums and teeth among other benefits. By consuming the supplement, you become less susceptible to respiratory infections, and you will be able to enjoy shiny white teeth.

ProDentim is a dissolvable mint candy that has a strawberry aroma and it is very easy to be consumed. The primary ingredients of ProDentim are tricalcium phosphate, spearmint, peppermint, inulin, and malic acid among other ingredients.

How Does ProDentim work?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement that comes in the form of tablets that contain over 3.5 billion probiotics and other nutrients. Probiotics have a unique role when it comes to balancing the good and bad microflora in the mouth and the bacteria which reside in the gums, teeth, tongue, and other parts of the oral cavity. Excessive bad bacteria in the mouth can lead to many oral problems and you may even lose your teeth.

The probiotics and nutrients help to remove plaque buildup and other dental issues. The natural ingredients in the supplement inhibit the growth of bad bacteria and help to stop debris from building up on your teeth. It also works as an anti-inflammatory agent which can reduce the pain associated with gum diseases or other kinds of inflammation.

ProDentim Ingredients

As mentioned above, there are 3.5 billion probiotics in ProDentim, and it will be very difficult to discuss all of them. It is very important to check the ingredients in a dietary supplement prior to buying as it helps you understand what the supplement is made up of and how it helps to improve your health.

Thankfully, the manufacturers of ProDentim chews have mentioned the ingredients list on their official website so that customers can check them out to see if there are any ingredients that they might not like or be allergic to. This also helps to create transparency between the customer and the manufacturer and builds trust between the two.

We will discuss a few of them along with some other ingredients that are used in the formulation of ProDentim. The main ingredients of ProDentim are mentioned below:

1. Inulin

Inulin is a popular form of prebiotic fiber that can be found in foods like garlic, onions, leeks, artichokes, chicory roots, beans, and legumes. Though our digestive system cannot digest prebiotic fiber, it is essential to stimulate the development of good bacteria in the digestive system.

Inulin can be found in ProDentim in high quantities, which promotes the growth of bifidobacteria, lactobacilli, and clostridia. The bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids which have numerous benefits such as lactate production, which is an important source of energy for mouth cells, lactic acid production, which helps to lower the pH levels in the mouth thus preventing tooth decay, and hydrogen peroxide production which kills viruses and bacteria in the mouth.

Inulin will improve the good bacteria in the digestive system which helps to improve the immune system and consequently protect you from many diseases (look for alpilean). Inulin can be found in many nutritional supplements as it reduces the risk of plaque and tooth decay, and helps to detoxify the teeth and mouth. Inulin can also help to reduce the risk of digestive problems such as constipation and diarrhea.

2. Peppermint

Peppermint is a widely popular product in many oral hygiene products. Its main ingredient is menthol which stimulates the nerves in your mouth that send signals to your brain to get you to spit something out or swallow something. This causes the contraction of muscles around the mouth which leads to the production of saliva. A buildup of plaque in between the teeth and gums can lead to gum diseases, and if left untreated, plaque can harden into tartar which can cause periodontal diseases.

This can affect the ligaments and bones surrounding the teeth. Therefore, the use of peppermint can reduce the chances of gum diseases. Peppermint also reduces the harmful bacteria in the mouth that can cause cavities, therefore, peppermint can also reduce the chances of developing cavities. Peppermint also helps to keep your breath fresh.

3. Malic Acid

Malic acid is a sugar that can naturally be found in apples and is commonly used in food and cosmetics. In the mouth, malic acid prevents the development of tartar. Tartar develops due to the buildup of food particles on the teeth' surfaces. Tartar is composed of minerals like phosphate and calcium, it is mainly to protect the teeth' enamel.

However, tartar hardens over time and may tarnish the enamel which makes the teeth susceptible to decay. The malic acid in ProDentim gets into the bloodstream and travels to all parts of the body and also binds the phosphate and calcium in teeth and bones which in turn reduces the buildup of tartar.

Malic acid can also help to repair damaged tooth tissue and reduces the chances of getting oral cancer. According to prodentim.com, ProDentim chews contain malic acid from strawberries which helps to maintain tooth health and whiteness, maintains healthy flora, supports the immune system, and promotes good oral health.

4. Tricalcium phosphate

Tricalcium phosphate is a compound that naturally exists in the human body and is a vital part of our teeth and bones. It binds to phosphate and calcium and prevents them from getting absorbed by the body. This prevents them from forming tartar and thus reduces the chances of tooth decay.

TCP can prevent cavities from forming and also prevents the buildup of plaque or calculus. Tricalcium phosphate has been included in ProDentim to improve dental hygiene by removing bad bacteria from the mouth and promoting the growth of good bacteria.

5. Spearmint

Spearmint helps to improve dental hygiene and reduces bad breath. It helps to improve the health of gums and teeth and protects them by stopping the growth of germs and reducing inflammation.

6. Probiotics

We know that ProDentim chewable tablets contain 3.5 probiotics, but what are they, and how do they help in improving oral health? Probiotics are mainly bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health. Probiotic bacteria have been proven effective in preventing caries by reducing the number of cariogenic bacteria in saliva.

The probiotics in ProDentim boost the production of saliva to get rid of harmful debris and bacteria before they even reach the teeth. Moreover, the probiotics in ProDentim eliminate the bad bacteria from the digestive tract. Some of the probiotics used in ProDentim are mentioned below:

7. Lactobacillus reuteri

Lactobacillus reuteri is a probiotic that has been proven to improve gut health and balances out the bacteria in the intestines. It helps to improve the absorption of nutrients, improves digestion, and reduces inflammation. It helps to protect against harmful pathogens by killing the bad bacteria inside the body.

According to the official website, ProDentim chews can reportedly support healthy inflammation, prevent gum diseases, and improve the health of oral cavities. Lactobacillus reuteri has been found to be beneficial in improving dental plaque and gum health, reducing gingivitis, and inhibiting the growth of candida species. It can promote a healthy balance in the gut flora, which helps to protect against illnesses like inflammatory bowel disease and asthma.

Research shows that Lactobacillus reuteri can have an impact on cognitive health as well, and this strain of bacteria may help to improve memory function and learning ability in children. Studies suggest that this strain could be useful for preventing brain diseases such as depression, and Alzheimer's among other health benefits (see kerassentials).

8. Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Paracasei is a probiotic bacteria that have been studied to be beneficial for dental health. It is used in many probiotic supplements as it helps to reduce inflammation and decay caused by streptococcus mutans. It preserves gum health by keeping the sinuses clear and also restores the healthy oral microbiome. It may help to prevent gingivitis, periodontal diseases, and oral cavities while strengthening the teeth and gums and fighting bad breath. Lactobacillus Paracasei can reduce harmful bacteria in the mouth such as Candida albicans and Eikenella corrodens.

9. B.lactis BL-04

This is a probiotic strain that helps to maintain the good bacteria in the mouth while supporting a healthier respiratory tract. B.lactis has been shown to effectively reduce lactose intolerance symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Moreover, B.lactis can help to prevent gum and teeth diseases and maintains a healthy balance of the gut flora.

This strain of probiotics helps to improve breath. It keeps your mouth healthy and develops a healthy respiratory tract. It promotes gum health too.

Is ProDentim Scientifically Safe to Consume?

To maintain the health of your teeth and gums, ProDentim probiotic candy is made with only natural, non-habit-forming, and GMO-free ingredients. These substances all improve the health of your stomach, digestive system, and immune system in addition to providing essential advantages for your teeth.

According to the studies, there was a noticeable shift in the composition of the oral microbiota after consistently consuming this ingredient for 12 weeks, indicating that the ingredient does maintain a healthy mouth by reducing inflammation.

Why Should I Use ProDentim?

People seem to neglect oral hygiene a lot, however, it is very important to take good care of your oral health as bad oral health can have an impact on your overall well-being. There are good and bad bacteria in the mouth, the equilibrium of which is important for a healthy mouth.

Many people are unaware of the fact that there are certain toxic ingredients in toothpaste, mouthwash, and other dental products that lead to the deterioration of tooth health and in some cases can even cause gum diseases. These products can destroy the microbiome in the mouth. It has been found that the bad bacteria in the mouth are not to be blamed for an imbalance in oral health, but rather the lack of good bacteria is the reason behind many dental diseases.

The good flora needs to flourish in the mouth, but they can very easily be destroyed by common dental products that may contain toxic ingredients. This is why teeth can thrive for thousands of years outside of the mouth in the form of fossils, whereas they can be ruined by something as simple as chocolate while in our mouth. Poor oral health is associated with tooth decay, periodontal diseases, oral cancers, and even chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Therefore, to cater to all these issues Dr. Drew Sutton, MD, formulated the supplement ProDentim which is an oral probiotic supplement that provides 3.5 billion colony-forming units in a single serving. The main purpose of ProDentim is to enhance the oral microbiome by boosting the saliva and by introducing beneficial bacteria to the oral cavity.

The claims made by the manufacturers of ProDentim are quite bold, and some might even find them fishy or hard to believe. This article will help you understand what ProDentim is all about, and we will write down all the important aspects of the supplement so you can decide whether it is the right product for you.

Does ProDentim Really work?

The official website and online reviews deem ProDentim to be effective. However, individual results may vary.

It is promised and demonstrated that ProDentim does its duties very well based on the testimonies and reviews shown on prodentim.com. Numerous satisfied consumers attest to its effectiveness. ProDentim has emerged as a lifesaver and a blessing for many who might otherwise choose costly dental procedures and gum disease treatments. Scientists who identified a brand-new underlying factor for all oral health issues have provided an explanation for why the majority of medications and dental treatments only last a short time.

ProDentim assists in restoring the balance of the microbiome in your mouth based on recent discoveries by scientists and professionals. The good bacteria are replenished while the bad ones are reduced and killed. The bad bacteria can weaken and brittle teeth, create cavities, cause gum inflammation and pain, cause bleeding gums, and worsen foul breath problems when there are fewer healthy bacteria present.

If you boost the number of healthy bacteria in your mouth, you can treat all of these conditions at once. If you ingest a medicine and it enters your stomach and gut, this is not possible. This needs to be done immediately and locally. Therefore, 3.5 billion probiotic strains and other nutrients are delivered straight to the trouble spots when you chew ProDentim. This is why ProDentim is effective and really works! his

Where to Buy ProDentim at the Best Price?

Ever since the release of ProDentim, it has only been getting more popular with every passing day. The surge in popularity of the supplement has resulted in unauthorized online sellers making counterfeit products of the original supplement. This fake supplement is sold on many online stores that are scamming people for their money by selling a cheap knockoff of the original product.

Given that the ingredients used in these fake supplements are fake and not of high quality, the people who bought from these stores end up getting side effects. This is why the manufacturer has recommended purchasing ProDentim supplement from the official website only to prevent the customers from getting scammed. This is also beneficial for the customers as the company offers discounts and bonuses on bundle deals.

One bottle of ProDentim is priced at $69 per bottle, however, the price drops when you order multiple bottles.

One bottle of ProDentim costs $69 which is a 30-day supply plus free shipping.

Most popular deal: 3 bottles of ProDentim cost $59 per bottle which is a 90-day supply. Avail of free shipping and 2 free bonuses with this bundle.

Best value deal: 6 bottles of ProDentim cost $49 per bottle which is a 180-day supply. Avail of free shipping and 2 free bonuses with this bundle.

Each bottle of ProDentim contains 30 tablets which last 30 days as you are recommended to consume only one tablet every day. If you are a new customer then you probably want to find out how the supplement works for you, in this case, the single-bottle deal might be the best option for you. However, the bundle deals are a better option if you want to get a bang for your buck as the bundle deals come with 2 free bonuses. Most users also buy the 6-month supply for long-term use of ProDentim which prevents them from the hassle of reordering every month.

Free bonuses included with the ProDentim:

As mentioned above, there are 2 free bonuses offered with every bundle deal. The details of the bonuses are as follows:

Bonus number 1: Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox

Many people complain of bad breath. This e-book comprises 7 unexpected spices and herb mixes from your kitchen that can do wonders for improving breath. This is an e-book that usually retails at $109 but you can avail it for free with the purchase of a bundle deal of ProDentim.

Bonus number 2: Hollywood White Teeth At Home

Another e-book that normally costs $109 is now available for free as part of ProDentim's bundle offers. This ebook explains how to get Hollywood-caliber white teeth at home with a quick 10-second procedure. You will also learn a simple brushing technique used by many celebrities to achieve their famously white, glossy teeth..

ProDentim Chews Refund Policy

The manufacturers of ProDentim provide a 60-day money-back guarantee with every purchase of ProDentim made through the official website. This means that you can try out the product for a full 60 days to see how it works for you, and if you feel like it does not live up to your expectations then you can reach out to the company to ask for your complete refund.

A full refund will be provided to you within 60 days with no questions asked. This makes ProDentim a very safe investment as you can always get your money back if you feel like you invested in the wrong product. This is highly unlikely, as ProDentim has more than 95,000 satisfied customers who are reaping the many benefits of this great supplement.

What do the customers have to say about ProDentim?

The feedback from numerous customers is proof that they have been satisfied with the results they have seen so far and can confirm that the supplement delivers all the claims it makes. Mentioned below are some of the customer reviews mentioned on the official website:

“I’ve always taken such good care of my teeth but it always felt like I wasn’t doing enough. Now, for the first time in decades, my teeth feel amazing.” - Sam Perkin - Dallas, USA.

- Sam Perkin - Dallas, USA. “It’s just unbelievable how much I like ProDentim. I’m so glad my Dentist recommended it to me!” - Portia Thompson - Florida, USA.

- Portia Thompson - Florida, USA. “My gums have never looked better. It feels so good to not have to worry about my teeth. I simply love it!” - Theo Franklin - Chicago, USA.

These are only a few of the testimonials, ProDentim has more than 95,000 satisfied customers. All of the customers claim that they have seen improved oral health with the regular use of ProDentim.

ProDentim Reviews Final Verdict: Is it Worth Buying?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement that contains 3.5 billion probiotics and other nutrients that work together to improve oral health. The ingredients in ProDentim balance out the microbiome in the mouth and reduce the number of bad bacteria in the mouth which are the reason for many gum and tooth diseases. It improves the appearance of teeth and improves breath. It is GMO-free, non-habit forming, and comes in tablet form which is easy to swallow.

Given the numerous positive customer reviews and other good aspects of the supplement, it is safe to say that ProDentim is a supplement that is 100% legit and safe to use. The ingredients in the supplement are clinically researched and are 100% natural and according to the official website, they do not have any negative side effects. The supplement you receive is of the highest quality and that is why it is recommended to buy this supplement from the official website only.

Moreover, the manufacturer provides a 60-day money-back guarantee so the customers can try the product out and decide for themselves how the supplement works for them. ProDentim is a safe investment to make, and this is just the confidence boost you need to put your best face (and smile) forward!

The advantages you can anticipate with ProDentim

Though individual results may vary, ProDentim provides several health benefits because of the unique and unusual chemicals it contains. The aforementioned substances are abundant in every ProDentim candy, which is why the tablets are so successful in producing flawless outcomes.

It is now time to learn about the ProDentim formula's health benefits. Taking a ProDentim sweet aids in preventing tooth decay. Dental cavities respond exceptionally well to dietary supplements. Scientists have discovered a formula called ProDentim that effectively treats the underlying cause of recurrent oral cavities as unhealthy gut flora. Teeth discoloration is another significant issue that most people face, and ProDentim can help you manage it.

ProDentim may not only reverse tooth brittling, but it may also whiten teeth to make your smile look better. Once you begin using ProDentim every day, you won't have any issues with bad breath. The beneficial ingredients in ProDentim perform amazingly effectively to balance your oral flora and prevent bad breath. Foul bacteria are the main culprit behind bad breath, and ProDentim successfully targets this issue.

What’s the Recommended ProDentim Dosage?

It is essential to use ProDentim religiously and according to the recommended dosage to see results quickly. Each bottle of ProDentim contains 30 gel tablets that improve oral health. The manufacturer recommends consuming one tablet per day with a meal to facilitate absorption. They also recommend drinking a lot of water so that the intestinal hormones and enzymes can get the nourishment needed for better health.

ProDentim Side Effects

ProDentim reviews on the official website indicate that the supplement has no significant negative effects. When used in accordance with the recommended dosage, the ProDentim soft chews, according to the supplement's creators, don't have any negative side effects.

However, excessive ProDentim use may result in minor adverse effects like nausea, fever, nausea, and constipation. We firmly advise seeing a healthcare provider before using the supplement if you wish to prevent the supplement's adverse effects.

Pros and cons of ProDentim:

Pros:

The regular use of ProDentim can improve mouth flora and improves oral health.

It keeps the teeth and gums healthy.

Reduces bad breath and promotes fresh breath.

Improve the appearance of teeth and keep them white and shining.

The ProDentim supplement protects gums and teeth from irritation and inflammation.

The ProDentim supplement eliminates plaque bacteria which is the main reason for many infections.

The ingredients in ProDentim may help to prevent the formation of tartar and reduce the chances of cavities and tooth decay.

The manufacturers of ProDentim offer a 60-day money-back guarantee.

ProDentim is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility within the US well following all good manufacturing practices.

The ingredients used are 100% natural and clinically researched.

It is GMO-free.

It is non-habit forming.

Cons:

The cons of ProDentim can easily be ignored as they are nothing much. They are the precautionary measures that potential customers might want to know before buying the product. Here are some of the cons of ProDentim:

ProDentim can only be purchased from the official website of the product.

Individual results may vary

It is essential to stick to the recommended dosage to see results.

It is not recommended for pregnant and nursing women.

It is not recommended for children under 18 years of age.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)