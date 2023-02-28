Mumbai reports ten COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Mumbai on Tuesday reported ten new coronavirus infections and zero deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city to 11,55,374, it said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747. On Monday, Mumbai had reported two new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

The city now has 45 active COVID-19 patients while the number of recovered patients is 11,35,582 with four patients discharged since previous evening.

The city's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 1,819 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 1,87,55,410.

The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between February 21 to 27 was 0.0004 per cent.

