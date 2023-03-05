Left Menu

No child admitted in NBMCH with adenovirus symptoms: Siliguri Mayor

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:06 IST
No child admitted in NBMCH with adenovirus symptoms: Siliguri Mayor
  • Country:
  • India

Even as Kolkata and its adjoining districts in south Bengal reels from respiratory distress-related illnesses among toddlers, there is so far no child admitted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) here with adenovirus symptoms, the facility's patient welfare committee chairman Gautam Deb has said.

Deb, who is also the Mayor of Siliguri, said that specialised facility for testing presence of adenovirus in a person's body will be operational at NBMCH within seven to 10 days.

At present 36 children are admitted at NBMCH with normal cold, fever and respiratory distress, he said.

''Symptoms of adenovirus infection have not been observed in any of them,'' Deb said after holding a meeting with the hospital's senior doctors and administrators on Saturday.

A three-month old child died at NBMCH on Friday owing to chest congestion, he said, adding that it has nothing to do with the virus.

The adenovirus testing facility at NBMCH, after being set up, will have the capacity of testing around 50 samples per day, Deb said.

He said that a tender has already been floated for buying testing kits for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023