Maha reports 114 COVID-19 cases, including 25 in Mumbai; state's active tally now 486

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 114 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,336, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.

The addition to the tally is a rise from the 93 cases recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 79,89,426, leaving the state with an active caseload of 486, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for 48 cases, including 25 in the metropolis and 12 in Thane, 41 in Pune circle, six in Nashik circle, five in Kolhapur circle, four in Aurangabad, seven in Akola and three in Nagpur circle, he said.

The additional to the tally in Mumbai had, on Friday, crossed the 20-mark for the first time since December 10 last year. Mumbai's addition to the tally was a rise from the 21 reported a day earlier.

Health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,64,92,854 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 12,266 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Incidentally, amid a rise in cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, the Centre on Saturday expressed concern over a gradual increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in some states and said it needed to be promptly addressed.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Fresh cases: 114, Total Cases: 81,38,336, Total Deaths: 1,48,424, Discharged: 79,89,426, Total Tests: 8,64,92,854.

