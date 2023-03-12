Left Menu

Ecuador's president tests positive for COVID-19 -government

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 05:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 05:35 IST
Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso has tested positive for COVID-19, and will continue working remotely, the office of the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

The office said Lasso was in good health and will stay in isolation for four days, in accordance with medical recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

