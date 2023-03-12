Ecuador's president tests positive for COVID-19 -government
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 05:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 05:35 IST
Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso has tested positive for COVID-19, and will continue working remotely, the office of the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.
The office said Lasso was in good health and will stay in isolation for four days, in accordance with medical recommendations.
