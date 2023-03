BRIEF-Kraken Says Kraken USD Funding Will Continue Uninterrupted

March 12 (Reuters) -

* KRAKEN SAYS KRAKEN USD FUNDING WILL CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED

* KRAKEN SAYS WE HAVE NO MATERIAL EXPOSURE TO STABLECOIN EXCHANGE RATES BECAUSE WE DO NOT TREAT THEM AS INTERCHANGEABLE WITH NATIONAL CURRENCY Source text : https://bit.ly/3Ta0vYs Further company coverage: [ ]

