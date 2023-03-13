Left Menu

Pfizer signs $43 bln Seagen deal in cancer drug push

The deal, Pfizer's biggest in a string of acquisitions after a once-in-a-lifetime cash windfall from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill, will add four approved cancer therapies with combined sales of nearly $2 billion in 2022. Pfizer will pay $229 in cash per Seagen share, a 32.7% premium to Friday's closing price.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:41 IST
Pfizer signs $43 bln Seagen deal in cancer drug push
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc on Monday struck a roughly $43 billion deal for Seagen Inc to bulk up its cancer treatments portfolio, as the drugmaker braces for a steep fall in COVID-19 product sales and loss of exclusivity for some top sellers. The deal, Pfizer's biggest in a string of acquisitions after a once-in-a-lifetime cash windfall from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill, will add four approved cancer therapies with combined sales of nearly $2 billion in 2022.

Pfizer will pay $229 in cash per Seagen share, a 32.7% premium to Friday's closing price. The offer is also a nearly 42% premium to the stock's close on Feb. 24, a day before the Wall Street Journal first reported on a possible deal. Seagen's shares rose to $207 before the bell on Monday.

Pfizer has hit the deals route in its quest to mitigate the impact from an anticipated $17 billion drop in revenue by 2030 due to patent expirations for top drugs and decline in demand for its COVID products. "While Pfizer still has more firepower to do deals, we think integrating such a large company could make (Pfizer) take a pause on M&A front," Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said in a research note.

The drugmaker expects more than $10 billion in "risk-adjusted" sales from Seagen in 2030. Washington-based Seagen is a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which work like "guided missiles" designed for a targeted destructive effect and spare healthy cells.

Pfizer's portfolio of oncology therapies includes 24 approved drugs, including breast cancer treatment Ibrance. The companies expect to complete the deal in late 2023 or early 2024.

The deal is unlikely to face major antitrust challenges as the companies do not have major overlapping products, Bansal said, but could still face some scrutiny due to its size. Pfizer rival Merck & Co Inc and Seagen were in advanced deal talks last year but that reportedly collapsed over fears of tough antitrust scrutiny.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023