Doctors strike against Rajasthan's Right to Health Bill, medical services hit at private facilities

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:40 IST
Medical services at private hospitals and nursing homes in Rajasthan were affected on Sunday after doctors went on a strike against the state government's proposed Right to Health Bill.

Responding to a call for strike by the Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, members of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Society and the United Private Clinics and Hospitals of Rajasthan stopped services from Saturday night.

The proposed bill seeks to give residents the right to avail themselves of free healthcare from hospitals, clinics and laboratories, including private establishments.

''This is an indefinite statewide 'bandh' and it will continue until the government withdraws the bill,'' said Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Society.

The doctors held a meeting on the issue on Sunday, he said. On Monday, 3,000 doctors from all districts will march to the state assembly against the bill, Kapoor said and added that the movement had received support from many other organisations.

