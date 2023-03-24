Left Menu

Viral fever grips Hamirpur, Una districts in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Cases of viral fever are on the rise in the twin districts of Hamirpur and Una with doctors blaming it on the significant difference between day and night temperatures in the state.

A health department spokesperson said that people, especially children, are visiting hospitals with complaints of fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, cold, sore throat, body pain, headache and body stiffness.

Around 50 people are visiting the regional hospital Una daily with these complaints, the spokesperson said.

Senior Medical Superintendent at the regional hospital in Una Dr Raman Sharma said a change in the weather in the last few days has led to a rise in cases of viral fever. ''People must wear warm clothes in the morning and evening and keep children warm,'' he said.

At Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College in Hamirpur, people with complaints of fever, vomiting and diarrhoea could be seen standing outside the OPD or squatting on the floor as the number of patients increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

