Left Menu

Maha: Worker succumbs to burn injuries that he suffered in fire at Palghar company

A 28-year-old worker, who had suffered severe burn injuries in a fire at a health care company in Palghar district of Maharashtra, died during treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:13 IST
Maha: Worker succumbs to burn injuries that he suffered in fire at Palghar company
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old worker, who had suffered severe burn injuries in a fire at a healthcare company in Palghar district of Maharashtra, died during treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official said on Saturday. The worker, Nagendra Gautam, had suffered 60 percent burn injuries in the mishap that occurred on Thursday, and he died at the Airoli Burns Hospital on Friday, the official from Palghar district said. ''Two workers had suffered burn wounds in a fire at the company located in Tarapur MIDC, of whom one died in hospital during treatment,'' Palghar District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The fire had erupted in a reactor at the company, Assistant Fire Officer at the MIDC Palghar Fire station Dinesh Ambure said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023