Left Menu

Indian Immunologicals receives regulatory approval for Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine

IIL partnered with Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac, Vietnam.Under an exclusive agreement, Polyvac, Vietnam will supply the Measles vaccine component to IIL.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:08 IST
Indian Immunologicals receives regulatory approval for Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a city-based vaccine maker on Monday announced receipt of approval from Drugs Controller General of India and State Drug Control Administration for manufacturing of Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine.

A press release from IIL said, ''IIL's Indo-Vietnam Partnership resulted in manufacturing and marketing authorisation of their Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine. IIL partnered with Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac, Vietnam''.

Under an exclusive agreement, Polyvac, Vietnam will supply the Measles vaccine component to IIL. Rubella Vaccine component will be produced by IIL to manufacture a combined MR vaccine, it said.

This Live Attenuated MR vaccine adds to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India, the release said.

This vaccine has been proven through extensive human clinical trials to be immunogenic and safe for people of 9 months to 49 years, it said.

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, ''We have successfully completed all phases of product development to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities in India. Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine is listed in the UIP of India and is an important vaccine for our country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023