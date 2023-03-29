Maharashtra logs 483 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally tops 2,500

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 483 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,42,992, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

The state reported three coronavirus-linked deaths for the second consecutive day, pushing up the toll to 1,48,441, said the department in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 450 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities.

According to the bulletin, 11,628 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,66,07,675.

The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 268 cases, followed by 130 in the Pune circle, 24 in Kolhapur, 22 in Nashik, 12 in Nagpur, nine each in Latur, Akola and Aurangabad circles, said the department.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the eight circles, Kolhapur reported two deaths and the Mumbai circle one fatality.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai city witnessed 139 COVID-19 cases, but zero fatalities, taking the overall tally to 11,55,801, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747.

The financial capital of the county has reported more than 100 cases for the fourth time in the last few days.

The number of recoveries rose to 79,92,045 after 317 patients recuperated from the viral infection during the day. Maharashtra's active caseload crossed the 2,500-mark (2,506) from 2,343 a day ago, said the department.

As per the bulletin, of the 2,506 active COVID-19 cases, the highest -- 731 -- are in Mumbai districts, followed by 637 in Pune and 455 in Thane, among other districts.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.15 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,42,992; fresh cases: 483; death toll 1,48,441; recoveries 79,92,045 ; active cases 2,506; total tests: 8,66,07,675.

