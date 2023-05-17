Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital to invest Rs 200 crore towards expansion plan

Eye care provider Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will invest Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next two years towards its expansion plan, a top official said.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital on Wednesday launched its state-of-the-art eye hospital in Tirunelveli, its second facility in the district.

The new hospital has about 20 eye specialists and offers high-end facilities to provide advanced eye care services and surgeries for all types of eye diseases. Observing that there has been a demand for standardised and advanced eye care in Tamil Nadu, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, chairman, professor Dr Amar Agarwal said,''Responding to the demand, we at Dr Agarwals have embarked on an ambitious expansion journey to reach more people and provide advanced eye care services across the state.'' ''Currently, we run 39 hospitals in the state. As part of our expansion strategy, we will open 10 new hospitals, and eight new Dr Agarwals Eye Clinics in Tamil Nadu within the next two years at an investment of Rs 200 crore,'' he said in a press release. The expansion plan would be focused on cities like Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Karur, Ramnad, Sivakasi and Virudhunagar, he said. The new hospital in Tirunelveli is located at South Bye Pass Road, Vannarpettai and it is spread across 65,000 sq ft of land. It would be run by about 20 doctors, besides a paramedical and non-paramedical team comprising 50 staff each. ''We take immense pleasure in launching a state-of-the-art eye hospital in Tirunelveli that boasts cutting-edge facilities and a team of highly skilled medical professionals,'' Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital regional head, clinical services, Professor Dr D Lional Raj said. Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital network currently has 138 hospitals of which 114 are in India while remaining overseas.

