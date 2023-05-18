Dr. Mandaviya commends integration of Ayush systems in central government hospitals

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya delivered the inaugural address at the National AYUSH Mission Conclave organized by Ministry of AYUSH, here today. The event witnessed the launch of Information and Communication Technology initiatives namely AHMIS (Ayush Health Management Information System) and eLMS (Education Learning Management System) by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister and Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union AYUSH Minister in the presence of Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, AYUSH.

State Health Ministers who joined the meeting included Shri Daya Shanker Mishra (Uttar Pradesh), Dr. R. Lalthangliana (Mizoram), Shri Alo-libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Shri Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Shri S Pangnyu Phom (Nagaland), Shri Banna Gupta (Jharkhand).

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that envisages integrated healthcare services in the nation by synergizing the capacities and resources of both tradition and modern medicine, Dr. Mandaviya noted “India is significantly strengthening its healthcare services by striving towards an Integrated Health Policy that will benefit not just the nation, but serve the world.”

Elaborating further, he stated that “the collaboration between modern and traditional medicine is striving towards establishing multiple systems of medicine at a single platform facilitating cross-referrals and enabling true integration of different systems of medicine.” Dr. Mandaviya commended the integration of Ayush systems in central government hospitals and further added “To fully empower the present healthcare system, it is important to integrate Ayush into mainstream public healthcare delivery as this integration can offer a more comprehensive and holistic approach to patient care, combining the strengths of both conventional medicine and Ayush systems of healthcare.”

Highlighting the importance and relevance of our heritage of Ayurveda and traditional principles Dr Mandaviya stated “India’s heritage of traditional medicine advocates and adopts a holistic perspective towards health with a focus on wellness at its foundation.” Commending the initiatives of ‘Heal by India’ and ‘Heal in India’ that have been well received by the world, the Union Health Minister said “there is an increasing inflow of patients from world over who are travelling to India to receive treatment, and a rapidly growing demand for medical professionals from India trained both in modern and traditional medicine.” He further cited the development of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat, empowering India as a global leader in Traditional Medicine.

Thanking Dr. Mandaviya for the support extended in the momentum of Integrative Medicine, the Union Ayush Minister said “Mainstreaming the potential of Ayush within a pluralistic system of integrative healthcare is being envisioned through the new initiatives of Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.” He further added “National Ayush Mission (NAM) provides support to the state and union territories for co-location of Ayush facilities in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs). Additionally, he cited “the provision for setting up integrated Ayush hospitals, new Ayush dispensaries in various parts of the country are in the pipeline to facilitate easy accessibility and affordability of Ayush services for the masses.”

The event was also attended by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Advisor to the Lt. Governor of J&K and senior government officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)