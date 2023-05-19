Left Menu

More than 1 mln people displaced by Sudan crisis - UN refugee agency

Updated: 19-05-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 14:28 IST
More than 1 mln people displaced by Sudan crisis - UN refugee agency
More than a million people have been displaced by fighting in the Sudan crisis so far, a U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson said on Friday.

The latest figure includes some 843,000 people displaced internally and around 250,000 people who have fled across Sudan's borders, Matthew Saltmarsh told a Geneva briefing.

