Left Menu

Few young cancer survivors face a higher risk of early heart failure: Study

heart failure.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:47 IST
Few young cancer survivors face a higher risk of early heart failure: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Imagine overcoming cancer only to discover that the medication that saved your life comes with a brand-new health risk: heart failure. Anthracyclines, a particular class of chemotherapy that breaks the DNA in cancer cells, have been reported to increase the risk of heart failure among young adult cancer survivors (between the ages of 18 and 39 at diagnosis) by 2.6 times.

The first study to estimate the risk of heart failure among young adult cancer survivors treated with anthracyclines included 12,879 young adult cancer survivors. The incidence of heart failure was highest for cancer survivors of leukaemia. Additionally, survivors of kidney, lymphoma, bone and breast cancer also had a higher incidence of heart failure compared with study participants diagnosed with other cancer types. These types of cancer are more likely to be treated with anthracyclines.

"Thankfully, people are increasingly surviving early-onset cancer, but once they do, they're at risk of long-term side effects, like heart failure and infertility," said corresponding study author Elizabeth Hibler, assistant professor of epidemiology and prevention at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "I'm interested in not only helping people survive their cancer but once they do, helping them improve their health and longevity as cancer survivors." The study was published May 16 in the journal JACC: cardio-oncology.

The mean age of heart failure diagnosis was 32 years old, which not only indicates an increased risk but also early onset of heart failure, said senior study author Dr. Sadiya Khan. "We often think about heart failure as a disease people get when they are old, but this work highlights that this is also a short-term risk for patients who survive cancer," said Khan, assistant professor of cardiology and epidemiology at Feinberg and a Northwestern Medicine physician. "It raises awareness for patients and clinicians to monitor symptoms and consider strategies for prevention."

More about anthracycline chemotherapy The relationship between anthracycline chemotherapy and heart failure risk also has been shown among childhood and older adult cancer survivors, but this is the first study to estimate the risk of heart failure among the young adult population.

Hibler said while anthracycline chemotherapy is effective at treating cancer, physicians are moving away from it because of the cardiotoxic side effects. "What we're trying to do is apply our findings to studying other cancer medications to try to understand if they impact the heart," Hibler said. "Our goal is to improve early detection because there are early treatments for heart failure if the patient is showing signs."

The results of this study provide more evidence for the overlap between cardiovascular disease and cancer, but future research is needed to understand if other (newer) types of cancer treatment also can impact the risk of heart failure, even for young people, Hibler said. Future research also is needed to understand how shared risk factors can impact the risk of both cancer and heart disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023