Biden plans to pick physician Mandy Cohen to lead CDC -WaPo

Biden's formal announcement is expected later this month, according to the report. If appointed, Cohen would replace Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30 as head of the public health agency that critics have said was slow to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 07:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 07:01 IST
(Adds details from the report in paragraphs 2 and 3) June 1 (Reuters) -

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to select former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing three people with direct knowledge of the situation. Biden's formal announcement is expected later this month, according to the report.

If appointed, Cohen would replace Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30 as head of the public health agency that critics have said was slow to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

