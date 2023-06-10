Left Menu

Pope recovery going well but will skip Sunday blessing

Updated: 10-06-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 16:40 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis's recovery from surgery is going well but doctors advised him not to deliver his Sunday blessing from a hospital balcony so as not to put strain on his abdominal walls, doctors said on Saturday.

Briefing reporters at the Gemelli hospital, chief surgeon Sergio Alfieri also said the 86-year-old pope had agreed to doctors' suggestions that he remain there for at least all of next week.

