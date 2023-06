BRIEF-UBS Sets 'Red Lines' For Credit Suisse Staff After Takeover Completion - FT

June 11 (Reuters) -

* UBS SETS 'RED LINES' FOR CREDIT SUISSE STAFF AFTER TAKEOVER COMPLETION - FT

* UBS TO IMPOSE TIGHT RESTRICTIONS ON CREDIT SUISSE BANKERS INCLUDING A BAN ON NEW CLIENTS FROM HIGH-RISK COUNTRIES & ON COMPLEX FINANCIAL PRODUCTS- FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3qxdCsp Further company coverage:

