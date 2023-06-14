Nato's stoltenberg: NATO needs to do more in terms of standardizing ammunitions

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the transatlantic alliance needed to do more in terms of standardizing ammunitions and equipment.

"Since last fall, we have been working on how to ramp up defence production (...) Standardization is a core responsibility of NATO (...) We need to do more in terms of standardizing ammunitions," Stoltenberg told a news conference, adding the defence industry needed contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)