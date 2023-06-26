Left Menu

Centre launches Nandi portal for granting NOC for veterinary drugs, vaccines

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday launched a Nandi portal to timely process applications and grant non-objection certification NOC for veterinary drugs and vaccines. So, the portal NANDI NOC Approval for New Drug and Inoculation System has been launched, the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister said after the launch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:00 IST
Centre launches Nandi portal for granting NOC for veterinary drugs, vaccines

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday launched a Nandi portal to timely process applications and grant non-objection certification (NOC) for veterinary drugs and vaccines. The regulation of the import, manufacturing and marketing of veterinary drugs and vaccines comes under the purview of the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health. However, permission for the import/manufacture of veterinary drugs, vaccines and biological are granted in consultation with the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The present system is manual. ''The Health Ministry gives final approval of drugs and vaccines. In the case of veterinary products, it cannot give without the NOC from us. Since granting of NOC was manual, delay/obstacle from our ministry was felt. So, the portal NANDI (NOC Approval for New Drug and Inoculation System) has been launched,'' the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister said after the launch. This is a timely step as more demand for veterinary products is likely to rise due to the livestock vaccination drive being undertaken in the country, Rupala said. Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said, ''Nandi portal is part of Digital India. The drug approval process is a lengthy process. Many times, we don't get to know in which department the application is under process. After the launch of the portal, this problem will be addressed''.

A senior ministry official said currently, 13 manual applications are under review. Once approved, the NOC will be generated online. From today, the applications will have to be applied via the Nandi portal for NOC. With the portal, the regulatory approval process to assess and examine veterinary product proposals will be more streamlined through seamless integration with the SUGAM portal of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Drugs Controller General of India and will also stride towards achieving the interventions laid out as part of its Animal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative (APPI).

According to the ministry, an application submitted at CDSCO SUGAM Portal will be forwarded to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the applicant can submit the dossier online using the same login credentials.

The application will be reviewed by experts of the Empowered Committee on Animal Health based on essentiality and desirability. Thereafter, the NOC will be granted and that will be generated online and issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023