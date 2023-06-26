Left Menu

Maha: One dead, one injured in roof collapse in Pune Cantonment area

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man died and another was injured after the roof of their two-storied house collapsed in Pune Cantonment area here on Monday, said a fire brigade official.

The Pune Cantonment Board fire official identified the deceased as Stanley D'souza, while Jerry D'souza (60) suffered injuries.

''At around 7.30pm, the ceiling of the first floor caved in and brought down the ceiling of the ground floor as well. Stanley and Jerry were trapped in the debris that accumulated on the ground floor,'' he said.

Stanley was declared dead at the hospital and Jerry is undergoing treatment, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

