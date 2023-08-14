Left Menu

Eleven migrants die, 23 rescued after boat capsized off Tunisia - TAP

(Updating death toll, changing source) Aug 14 (Reuters) - Eleven migrants died and seven others were missing while 23 were rescued after a boat capsized off Tunisia's Sfax, state news agency (TAP) reported on Monday. "Sfax coastguard units rescued 23 people and recovered 11 bodies of migrants whose boat sank off the coast of Sidi Mansour in Sfax on Monday morning.

Eleven migrants die, 23 rescued after boat capsized off Tunisia - TAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia



Eleven migrants died and seven others were missing while 23 were rescued after a boat capsized off Tunisia's Sfax, state news agency (TAP) reported on Monday. "Sfax coastguard units rescued 23 people and recovered 11 bodies of migrants whose boat sank off the coast of Sidi Mansour in Sfax on Monday morning. The boat was carrying mostly Tunisians, but also a number of sub-Saharan Africans", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

