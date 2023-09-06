Left Menu

At least 32 killed in Sudanese army strikes on Tuesday -activists

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:11 IST
At least 32 people were killed in artillery strikes by the Sudanese army in a neighborhood in Omdurman on Tuesday, the activist group Emergency Lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ombada neighborhood in western Omdurman has been the site of heavy fighting as the army attempts to cut off key supply routes used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which it has been fighting since April 15.

