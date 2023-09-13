Inflation lowest in Delhi due to CM Kejriwal's welfare model: Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said among the states, inflation rate is lowest in Delhi due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's welfare schemes for the people.

Retail inflation in India declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but remains above the RBI's comfort zone, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha cited the figures of other states and said that the inflation in the national capital was almost half of the national figure.

''This is because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a welfare model. I would call it the Arvind Kejriwal Mehengai Rahat Model under which people have access to free education, health, and water,'' he said. Chadha said that BJP calls the welfare schemes 'revdi'. ''These are not revdi but prepaid services. People pay taxes for these services. Arvind Kejriwal gives your money back through these schemes,'' he added.

